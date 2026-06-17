Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 111.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,420 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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