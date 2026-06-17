Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 3,952 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,753 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $307.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.73. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.19 and a 1-year high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Bank of America reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $309.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,882,706.25. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,853,239.50. The trade was a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

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