Sienna Gestion Acquires 24,545 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sienna Gestion grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,717 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.2% of Sienna Gestion's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sienna Gestion's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 64,144 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $332,084,000 after buying an additional 275,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $375,388,000 after buying an additional 151,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Argus increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 43,655 shares of company stock worth $5,063,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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