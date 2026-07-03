Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Buys 2,620 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $949.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Benzinga coverage of Truist rating update

Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Multiple research updates highlighted stronger earnings expectations, including Zacks lifting Q2 2028 estimates and reaffirming a Strong Buy view, which supports the stock’s long-term outlook. Zacks analyst coverage

Multiple research updates highlighted stronger earnings expectations, including Zacks lifting Q2 2028 estimates and reaffirming a Strong Buy view, which supports the stock’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar announced an investment in Texas manufacturing workforce development, which could help address labor shortages and support future production capacity. PR Newswire article

Caterpillar announced an investment in Texas manufacturing workforce development, which could help address labor shortages and support future production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces pointed out that CAT remains a blue-chip industrial favorite, with strong backlog, Q1 growth, and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 Index supporting its recent run. Yahoo Finance article

Several market commentary pieces pointed out that CAT remains a blue-chip industrial favorite, with strong backlog, Q1 growth, and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 Index supporting its recent run. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed a first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock has become too expensive after a big AI-driven move, which is pressuring sentiment around CAT. Yahoo Finance article

Michael Burry disclosed a first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock has become too expensive after a big AI-driven move, which is pressuring sentiment around CAT. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports echoed Burry’s bearish bet and questioned whether Caterpillar’s valuation has outrun fundamentals, reinforcing downside pressure on the shares. IBTimes article

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $965.44 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.09 and a 1 year high of $1,073.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $444.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $915.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $767.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

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