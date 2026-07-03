Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,229 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs makes up 1.6% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Astera Labs worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,981,441 shares of company stock valued at $444,969,514. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.75.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $406.42 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.18 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $310.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.61, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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