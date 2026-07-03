Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2,177.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 3,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total transaction of $1,268,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,217.50. This trade represents a 19.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $407.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.09. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $269.23 and a 1 year high of $547.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.03% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Corporation will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Texas Pacific Land's dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Texas Pacific Land from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $639.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation NYSE: TPL is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company's origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company's primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

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