Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New $10.03 Million Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $10,025,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $895,816,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 698.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $618,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $369,943,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $336,009,000 after purchasing an additional 555,759 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts now see significant upside for Alnylam, with a recent report highlighting an average price target of $436, which suggests confidence in the stock’s longer-term growth potential.

Wall Street analysts now see significant upside for Alnylam, with a recent report highlighting an average price target of $436, which suggests confidence in the stock’s longer-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and a $470 price target , even while trimming some near-term earnings estimates, signaling that the firm still expects strong multi-year earnings growth for ALNY.

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and a , even while trimming some near-term earnings estimates, signaling that the firm still expects strong multi-year earnings growth for ALNY. Positive Sentiment: Komodo Health expanded its strategic partnership with Alnylam, extending work on Komodo’s Healthcare Map and Marmot analytics AI platform. The collaboration may support Alnylam’s data and AI-driven development efforts and reinforces the company’s commercial and operational execution. Article Title

Komodo Health expanded its strategic partnership with Alnylam, extending work on Komodo’s Healthcare Map and Marmot analytics AI platform. The collaboration may support Alnylam’s data and AI-driven development efforts and reinforces the company’s commercial and operational execution. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered earnings estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4, FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, but also raised its FY2030 estimate. The revisions suggest some near-term caution, offset by optimism about Alnylam’s longer-term earnings trajectory.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $461.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $312.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.11 and a 1-year high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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