Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,536 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,067.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,038.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $902.48. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.16 and a 12-month high of $1,195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $286.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted GE Vernova’s strong positioning ahead of earnings, saying the company may be underestimated based on its order book and market share versus rivals. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary highlighted GE Vernova’s strong positioning ahead of earnings, saying the company may be underestimated based on its order book and market share versus rivals. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s aggressive $11 billion investment plan, including upgrades to Italian R&D and manufacturing sites, was framed as a catalyst for grid reliability, growth, and improved margins. Article Title

GE Vernova’s aggressive $11 billion investment plan, including upgrades to Italian R&D and manufacturing sites, was framed as a catalyst for grid reliability, growth, and improved margins. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage noted that GEV crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum-focused buyers. Article Title

Technical coverage noted that GEV crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces argued GEV remains a stronger alternative-energy play than peers, citing its stock performance, valuation, dividend, and favorable 2026 outlook. Article Title

Several pieces argued GEV remains a stronger alternative-energy play than peers, citing its stock performance, valuation, dividend, and favorable 2026 outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Fubon Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating, which is not a strong positive but suggests the stock is viewed as fairly valued after its strong run. Article Title

Fubon Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating, which is not a strong positive but suggests the stock is viewed as fairly valued after its strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also noted GE Vernova’s inclusion in Ray Dalio-related stock-picking chatter, but this is more of a sentiment/interest driver than a direct business catalyst. Article Title

Market commentary also noted GE Vernova’s inclusion in Ray Dalio-related stock-picking chatter, but this is more of a sentiment/interest driver than a direct business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent report said GEV fell more than the broader market in the prior session, reminding investors that the name can still see volatility around expectations. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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