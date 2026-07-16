Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,374 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 24,056.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $12,552,896,000 after buying an additional 47,189,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $3,182,951,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in Salesforce by 924.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,883,610 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $6,019,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,672,684 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $5,211,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,478 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.12 and a 200-day moving average of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.32 and a twelve month high of $274.00. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Salesforce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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