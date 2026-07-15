Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,446 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Tesla were worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,998,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $396.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.82 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.86 and a 200-day moving average of $407.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. China Renaissance cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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