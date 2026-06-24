Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 218.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $204.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock's fifty day moving average is $197.22 and its 200 day moving average is $167.32. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $191.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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