Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $884,000 in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monster Beverage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.1%

Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 23.11%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Monster Beverage's revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $4,633,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 299,246 shares in the company, valued at $25,678,299.26. This trade represents a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 88,700 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $7,624,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,028,347.48. This trade represents a 52.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 178,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,457,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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