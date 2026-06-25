Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 3,784 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 180.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,876 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day moving average is $176.34. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $453.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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