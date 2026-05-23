Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,085 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,085 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,810 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle announced a major restart and expansion of its Hope Bay project in Nunavut, committing US$2.4 billion to build an underground gold mine and processing facility. The move supports future production growth and reinforces the company’s long-term development pipeline. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) To Begin Redevelopment Of The Hope Bay Mine With $2.4 Billion Investment

Agnico Eagle announced a major restart and expansion of its Hope Bay project in Nunavut, committing US$2.4 billion to build an underground gold mine and processing facility. The move supports future production growth and reinforces the company’s long-term development pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its stake in Wallbridge Mining by investing C$22.4 million, lifting ownership to about 19.9%. That investment could help advance Wallbridge’s Fenelon gold project and gives Agnico more exposure to additional Quebec gold assets. Agnico Eagle Expands Wallbridge Stake Through C$22.4M Investment

The company also expanded its stake in Wallbridge Mining by investing C$22.4 million, lifting ownership to about 19.9%. That investment could help advance Wallbridge’s Fenelon gold project and gives Agnico more exposure to additional Quebec gold assets. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Agnico Eagle’s strong earnings quality, cash-rich balance sheet, and profitability, which may support investor confidence but did not appear to be a new market-moving catalyst on its own. Agnico Eagle Earnings Call Highlights Cash-Rich Growth

Recent coverage highlighted Agnico Eagle’s strong earnings quality, cash-rich balance sheet, and profitability, which may support investor confidence but did not appear to be a new market-moving catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on valuation and execution risk after a recent selloff, with shares down over the past month and quarter. The big Hope Bay commitment raises future growth potential, but it also increases capital spending expectations and near-term pressure on returns. Agnico Eagle: A 15 Percent Selloff In A Best-In-Class Gold Miner

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $175.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $255.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $312.00 to $304.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

See Also

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