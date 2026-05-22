Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,225 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $70,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,263,000. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,350,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arista Networks Stock Up 6.0%

ANET stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The stock's 50 day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $187.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $181.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total transaction of $213,532.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,497,636.88. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,573,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista was recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN, reinforcing its competitive position and growth prospects in enterprise networking. Article Title

Arista was recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN, reinforcing its competitive position and growth prospects in enterprise networking. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Arista as a beneficiary of AI-driven cloud spending, with demand for its high-speed switches and routing systems from major cloud customers continuing to support the growth story. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Arista as a beneficiary of AI-driven cloud spending, with demand for its high-speed switches and routing systems from major cloud customers continuing to support the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Arista’s strong cash flow growth drew attention, with operating cash flow rising to $1.69 billion in Q1 2026 from $641.7 million a year earlier, suggesting solid operating momentum and financial flexibility. Article Title

Arista’s strong cash flow growth drew attention, with operating cash flow rising to $1.69 billion in Q1 2026 from $641.7 million a year earlier, suggesting solid operating momentum and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-focused coverage continued to frame ANET as one of Wall Street’s more profitable AI/networking names, citing a 38.32% net margin and meaningful upside potential. Article Title

Analyst-focused coverage continued to frame ANET as one of Wall Street’s more profitable AI/networking names, citing a 38.32% net margin and meaningful upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Several valuation pieces and screeners continued to keep ANET in the spotlight as a high-ROE, high-quality stock, but these were largely reiterations of the company’s existing growth narrative rather than fresh surprises. Article Title

Several valuation pieces and screeners continued to keep ANET in the spotlight as a high-ROE, high-quality stock, but these were largely reiterations of the company’s existing growth narrative rather than fresh surprises. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by Kenneth Duda may create a small overhang, although the trades were pre-planned under a 10b5-1 arrangement and do not necessarily signal a negative view on the business. Article Title

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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