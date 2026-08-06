Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Silgan worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 627.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Silgan by 2,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLGN

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 4.05%.The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Silgan's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Silgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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