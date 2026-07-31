Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 125,875 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 135,349.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners' holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners' holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,623,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,468,252,000 after acquiring an additional 530,191 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain a major catalyst: Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase up to $20 billion of its shares. The buyback could reduce the share count, lift future EPS and signal confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase up to $20 billion of its shares. The buyback could reduce the share count, lift future EPS and signal confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings momentum: Schwab’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus and revenue of $7.07 billion versus $6.90 billion. Revenue increased 20.9% year over year, reinforcing the growth case for the brokerage and wealth-management business. Charles Schwab earnings, buybacks and dividends analysis

Schwab’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus and revenue of $7.07 billion versus $6.90 billion. Revenue increased 20.9% year over year, reinforcing the growth case for the brokerage and wealth-management business. Positive Sentiment: Estimates and technical sentiment improved: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. Commentary also points to a potential breakout and improving retail-investor bullishness, which could support trading activity and brokerage revenue. Schwab stock breakout analysis

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. Commentary also points to a potential breakout and improving retail-investor bullishness, which could support trading activity and brokerage revenue. Positive Sentiment: New Austin-area office: Schwab announced a new office location in the Austin region, supporting its client-service and regional growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Charles Schwab announces new Austin office

Schwab announced a new office location in the Austin region, supporting its client-service and regional growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: Robo-adviser shutdown: Schwab is reportedly phasing out its robo-adviser platform. The decision could reduce expenses and sharpen focus on core offerings, but may weaken its appeal to younger, digitally focused investors. Why Charles Schwab is phasing out its robo-adviser

Schwab is reportedly phasing out its robo-adviser platform. The decision could reduce expenses and sharpen focus on core offerings, but may weaken its appeal to younger, digitally focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales may weigh on sentiment: Chairman Walter Bettinger sold roughly $29.8 million of shares, while Nigel Murtagh sold approximately $3.4 million and Jonathan Beatty sold about $208,000. The trades were conducted under Rule 10b5-1 plans, making them weaker bearish signals, but their size could encourage profit-taking after SCHW’s recent advance.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $104.42 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. The firm has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 93,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $9,774,213.12. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $55,390,765.44. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 32,947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $3,426,817.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,667.72. This represents a 36.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 363,848 shares of company stock valued at $37,874,706 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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