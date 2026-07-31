Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $247,000 Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners' holdings in Chevron were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,251,102 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $258,853,000 after purchasing an additional 79,439 shares during the last quarter. Galaxy Digital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 42,882 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher crude prices following renewed Middle East hostilities are improving the earnings outlook for oil producers. Chevron is also benefiting from increased production in Venezuela, contributing to its recent outperformance among Dow components. Dow Leader Rides Surging Oil Prices And Trump's Venezuela Spoils

Higher crude prices following renewed Middle East hostilities are improving the earnings outlook for oil producers. Chevron is also benefiting from increased production in Venezuela, contributing to its recent outperformance among Dow components. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are anticipating a particularly strong quarter for Chevron and Exxon Mobil, with higher oil prices potentially producing their best combined results in several quarters. Chevron, ExxonMobil Earnings Preview

Analysts are anticipating a particularly strong quarter for Chevron and Exxon Mobil, with higher oil prices potentially producing their best combined results in several quarters. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America favors Chevron over Exxon Mobil, while Erste Group raised its Chevron EPS forecasts to $14.58 for fiscal 2026 and $12.61 for fiscal 2027. The revisions reinforce a constructive analyst view, although estimates remain below the broader full-year consensus of $15.61. Exxon Cut to Neutral at BofA

Bank of America favors Chevron over Exxon Mobil, while Erste Group raised its Chevron EPS forecasts to $14.58 for fiscal 2026 and $12.61 for fiscal 2027. The revisions reinforce a constructive analyst view, although estimates remain below the broader full-year consensus of $15.61. Neutral Sentiment: Friday’s earnings release is the main near-term catalyst. Investors will focus on whether higher oil prices and Venezuela production translate into stronger cash flow and whether Chevron can demonstrate progress in potential growth areas including Iraq, Venezuela, Argentina and power demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. Chevron Earnings Could Reveal the Oil Giant's Next Growth Engine

Friday’s earnings release is the main near-term catalyst. Investors will focus on whether higher oil prices and Venezuela production translate into stronger cash flow and whether Chevron can demonstrate progress in potential growth areas including Iraq, Venezuela, Argentina and power demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. Negative Sentiment: Expectations are elevated ahead of the report, increasing the risk of profit-taking if results, guidance or growth investments fail to exceed forecasts. Continued Middle East tensions also support crude prices but introduce greater geopolitical and operational volatility.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.88. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $146.49 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $383.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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