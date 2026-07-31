Silicon Valley Capital Partners Purchases 32,262 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 1,605.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners' holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler set a $477.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $421.48 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $410.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $461.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $382.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth reported second-quarter revenue of $112.03 billion and adjusted EPS of $6.38, well above the $4.94 consensus estimate. Management also maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $19.50–$20.00, reinforcing expectations that profitability is recovering. UnitedHealth Just Gave Wall Street a Clearer Turnaround Signal

UnitedHealth reported second-quarter revenue of $112.03 billion and adjusted EPS of $6.38, well above the $4.94 consensus estimate. Management also maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $19.50–$20.00, reinforcing expectations that profitability is recovering. Positive Sentiment: Improved margins and a lower medical cost ratio indicate that UnitedHealth’s cost-control initiatives are gaining traction after the company’s difficult 2025 performance. Continued share repurchases and a higher earnings outlook add support to the investment case. UnitedHealth's Cost-Control Story is Gaining Momentum

Improved margins and a lower medical cost ratio indicate that UnitedHealth’s cost-control initiatives are gaining traction after the company’s difficult 2025 performance. Continued share repurchases and a higher earnings outlook add support to the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has improved: Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $19.85 from $18.33 and its 2027 estimate to $22.44 from $20.87, retaining a Buy rating. Another valuation update lifted fair value to $475.23 from $424.23, citing Q2 performance and better Medicare Advantage and Optum Health assumptions. UnitedHealth Group Stock Sees Fair Value Lift

Analyst sentiment has improved: Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $19.85 from $18.33 and its 2027 estimate to $22.44 from $20.87, retaining a Buy rating. Another valuation update lifted fair value to $475.23 from $424.23, citing Q2 performance and better Medicare Advantage and Optum Health assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages currently give UNH a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting constructive—but not unanimous—expectations for the recovery. UnitedHealth Given Moderate Buy Recommendation

Brokerages currently give UNH a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting constructive—but not unanimous—expectations for the recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors still face risks from commercial-insurance trends, Medicaid performance, regulatory scrutiny and elevated medical costs, including expenses related to surprise-billing dispute resolutions. These issues could limit the pace of the turnaround.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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