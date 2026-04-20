Silphium Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.14 Million in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Silphium Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,983,000. Emissary Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,714,000. Busey Bank grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 197,313 shares of the company's stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company's stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $140.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.36. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $73.55 and a 52 week high of $146.49. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.Johnson Controls International's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Melius Research set a $148.00 price target on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 34,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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