Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,993 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRL. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $866.67 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $683.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.86.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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