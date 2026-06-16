Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,689 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,896 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

Get TKO Group alerts: Sign Up

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $200.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.29 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.59.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. TKO Group's revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is 116.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total value of $1,770,252.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,943,689. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer purchased 2,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,946.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TKO shares. Weiss Ratings raised TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Read Our Latest Report on TKO

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TKO Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TKO Group wasn't on the list.

While TKO Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here