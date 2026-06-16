Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,716 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,270 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC's holdings in SharkNinja were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 306,133 shares of the company's stock worth $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 139,858 shares in the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,072,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company's stock worth $100,571,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,513,839 shares of the company's stock worth $156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 176,104 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $197,697.50. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $145.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $133.51 on Tuesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.12 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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