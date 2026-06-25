Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 4,421 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company's stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company's stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,940 shares of the company's stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Zeta Global strengthens the company’s AI growth narrative and adds another enterprise use case for Foundry, which analysts view as validation of Palantir’s platform. Article Title

Palantir’s partnership with Zeta Global strengthens the company’s AI growth narrative and adds another enterprise use case for Foundry, which analysts view as validation of Palantir’s platform. Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought Palantir shares, a signal that some growth investors still see value in the pullback. Article Title

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought Palantir shares, a signal that some growth investors still see value in the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue that Palantir’s selloff may have gone too far and that the stock could be a buy for long-term investors, but these are opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Article Title

Several articles argue that Palantir’s selloff may have gone too far and that the stock could be a buy for long-term investors, but these are opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment remains weak because Palantir has been sliding toward or hitting new 52-week lows, with reports pointing to AI disruption fears, sector rotation out of software, and valuation concerns as reasons for the decline. Article Title

Sentiment remains weak because Palantir has been sliding toward or hitting new 52-week lows, with reports pointing to AI disruption fears, sector rotation out of software, and valuation concerns as reasons for the decline. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted competitive and international setbacks, including reports of European customers moving away from Palantir, which may add pressure to the stock. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.23.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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