Simmons Bank Sells 4,780 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,852 shares of the software company's stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Simmons Bank's holdings in Adobe were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Adobe by 12.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Adobe by 190.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair downgraded Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $236.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business's 50 day moving average price is $249.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.13 and a fifty-two week high of $422.95. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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