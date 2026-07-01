Simmons Bank Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $268.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.56. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.45 and a 1 year high of $290.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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