Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several pieces pointed to QQQ as a favored way to buy the recent tech pullback, including coverage describing it as a top ETF to load up on during the sell-off and highlighting continued investor demand for Nasdaq-100 exposure. Article Title

Several pieces pointed to QQQ as a favored way to buy the recent tech pullback, including coverage describing it as a top ETF to load up on during the sell-off and highlighting continued investor demand for Nasdaq-100 exposure. Positive Sentiment: Market chatter around strong Nasdaq-100 trading activity and bullish positioning suggests some investors are still betting on a rebound in large-cap growth and AI-related stocks, which can support QQQ. Article Title

Market chatter around strong Nasdaq-100 trading activity and bullish positioning suggests some investors are still betting on a rebound in large-cap growth and AI-related stocks, which can support QQQ. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock launched a competing Nasdaq-100 ETF, IQQ, which may increase competition in the category, but it also reinforces continued interest in Nasdaq-100 index products overall. Article Title

BlackRock launched a competing Nasdaq-100 ETF, IQQ, which may increase competition in the category, but it also reinforces continued interest in Nasdaq-100 index products overall. Neutral Sentiment: Other articles focused on macro themes such as inflation, Fed policy, geopolitical tensions, and labor data; these can move QQQ through risk appetite, but they do not directly change the ETF’s fundamentals. Article Title

Other articles focused on macro themes such as inflation, Fed policy, geopolitical tensions, and labor data; these can move QQQ through risk appetite, but they do not directly change the ETF’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several commentary pieces warned that higher inflation, a hawkish Fed, and geopolitical stress could pressure growth stocks and reduce appetite for Nasdaq-heavy exposure, which is a headwind for QQQ. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $725.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,367,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,630,508. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $718.41 and a 200 day moving average of $650.06. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $551.56 and a twelve month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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