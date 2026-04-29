Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 907.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,520 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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