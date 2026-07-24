Siren L.L.C. Acquires 182,485 Shares of Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. $PVLA

Siren L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Free Report) by 243.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,485 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 182,485 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. owned 1.80% of Palvella Therapeutics worth $32,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVLA. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palvella Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PVLA opened at $143.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of -0.20. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $161.38. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $126.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.41.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts expect that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palvella Therapeutics

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $476,360.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,512.42. The trade was a 66.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Profile

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

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