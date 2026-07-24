Siren L.L.C. Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Siren L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,614 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the quarter. Siren L.L.C.'s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,692,948.35. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 33,871 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $7,974,926.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 551,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,812,532.10. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170.

Nebius Group Price Performance

NBIS opened at $220.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $299.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 4.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

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