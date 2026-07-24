Siren L.L.C. Has $76.67 Million Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Siren L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 505,803 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.1% of Siren L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Siren L.L.C. owned approximately 1.36% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $76,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,424,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $243,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,084,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $183,110,000 after acquiring an additional 140,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,609,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $144,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,414,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 233,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $70,251.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,973.44. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $63,236.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,318.70. This trade represents a 44.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company's stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.17). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XENE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.20.

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Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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