Siren L.L.C. Sells 252,000 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK

Siren L.L.C. lowered its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,995,347 shares of the company's stock after selling 252,000 shares during the quarter. Stoke Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.8% of Siren L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Siren L.L.C. owned approximately 3.20% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $64,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,546,856 shares of the company's stock worth $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 423,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,546,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,176 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,265,674 shares of the company's stock worth $71,912,000 after purchasing an additional 608,578 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,039 shares of the company's stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 293,072 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

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Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.17. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529.20% and a negative return on equity of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,457 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $43,637.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,675.70. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $54,891.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,064,979.08. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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