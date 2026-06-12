Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,183 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 142,588 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Sirius XM worth $26,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 124,807,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,904,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030,425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 165.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,440 shares of the company's stock worth $117,327,000 after buying an additional 3,233,922 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,883,500 shares of the company's stock worth $57,656,000 after buying an additional 821,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $57,124,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,635,274 shares of the company's stock worth $61,336,000 after buying an additional 119,755 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $618,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,462.29. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $27.59 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Sirius XM's payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.45.

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Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report).

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