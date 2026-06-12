Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,410 shares of company stock worth $20,798,135. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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