Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,807 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,285 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 3.5%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,036.12 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $953.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $908.78. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $609.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,098.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Dbs Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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