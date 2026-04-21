Sitrin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,645 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Tower Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AMT opened at $181.52 on Tuesday. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.49 and a 200-day moving average of $180.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 132.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised American Tower from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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