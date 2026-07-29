Situational Awareness LP Takes $43.90 Million Position in T1 Energy Inc $TE

Situational Awareness LP bought a new stake in T1 Energy Inc (NYSE:TE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $43,900,000. T1 Energy accounts for 0.3% of Situational Awareness LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Situational Awareness LP owned about 3.58% of T1 Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in T1 Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T1 Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T1 Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,296,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of T1 Energy during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T1 Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T1 Energy

In other news, major shareholder Solar (Schweiz) Ag Trina sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $77,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,652,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,512,684.96. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.44% of the company's stock.

T1 Energy Stock Down 15.6%

Shares of NYSE TE opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. T1 Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

T1 Energy (NYSE:TE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $177.65 million for the quarter. T1 Energy had a negative return on equity of 150.51% and a negative net margin of 42.30%.During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T1 Energy Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T1 Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of T1 Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of T1 Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of T1 Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of T1 Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TE

More T1 Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting T1 Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue outlook is well above expectations. T1 Energy expects second-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $245 million to $255 million, compared with the analyst consensus estimate of $185.4 million. The company also reported preliminary operating results and module sales volumes, indicating substantially stronger performance than currently modeled. T1 Announces Preliminary Results for Second Quarter 2026

T1 Energy expects second-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $245 million to $255 million, compared with the analyst consensus estimate of $185.4 million. The company also reported preliminary operating results and module sales volumes, indicating substantially stronger performance than currently modeled. Positive Sentiment: T1 acquired key TOPCon solar intellectual property. The company purchased foundational patents, technology rights and related assets from Evervolt Green Energy for total consideration of $135 million. The assets cover Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) solar cells and modules, which T1 describes as a highly efficient commercially viable technology. Owning the previously licensed IP could strengthen T1’s technology position, product differentiation and long-term manufacturing strategy. T1 Announces Acquisition of Advanced Solar Intellectual Property Rights from Evervolt

The company purchased foundational patents, technology rights and related assets from Evervolt Green Energy for total consideration of $135 million. The assets cover Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) solar cells and modules, which T1 describes as a highly efficient commercially viable technology. Owning the previously licensed IP could strengthen T1’s technology position, product differentiation and long-term manufacturing strategy. Neutral Sentiment: The acquisition creates both strategic opportunity and financial risk. Bringing the TOPCon patents in-house may reduce licensing dependence, but the $135 million commitment could pressure liquidity and increase execution risk for a company that has reported losses and elevated leverage. Investors will likely seek more detail on funding, integration and the expected financial returns.

Bringing the TOPCon patents in-house may reduce licensing dependence, but the $135 million commitment could pressure liquidity and increase execution risk for a company that has reported losses and elevated leverage. Investors will likely seek more detail on funding, integration and the expected financial returns. Negative Sentiment: A law firm announced an investigation into potential securities-law violations. Block & Leviton is seeking investors who may have lost money in T1 Energy and is investigating potential securities fraud. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing, but it adds legal, reputational and headline risk to the stock. T1 Energy Investigation

T1 Energy Profile

T1 Energy Inc is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.

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