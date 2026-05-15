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SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
Oracle logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • SkyOak Wealth LLC opened a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter, buying 2,700 shares valued at about $526,000.
  • Oracle continues to draw institutional interest, with several other investors increasing stakes; hedge funds and other institutions now own 42.44% of the company.
  • Despite some insider selling, analysts remain broadly constructive on Oracle, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $261.46, while the company recently beat earnings and revenue estimates in its latest quarter.
  • Interested in Oracle? Here are five stocks we like better.

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $195.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.85. The firm has a market cap of $562.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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