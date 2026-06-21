SLB Limited $SLB Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 180.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393,578 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 895,987 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of SLB worth $53,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SLB in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLB during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SLB in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in SLB by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 798 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SLB during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SLB from $56.10 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SLB from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SLB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Insider Activity at SLB

In other SLB news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of SLB stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,056.49. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $2,998,832.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,111.78. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

SLB Price Performance

SLB opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. SLB Limited has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. SLB had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. SLB's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About SLB

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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