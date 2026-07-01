SMART Wealth LLC Sells 4,740 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

SMART Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,296 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $61,306,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $1,154.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $844.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 71.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

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More Micron Technology News

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $117,926,445. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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