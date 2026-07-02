SMART Wealth LLC Sells 8,552 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

SMART Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 8,552 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $540.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The firm has a market cap of $881.96 billion, a PE ratio of 177.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is $461.80 and its 200-day moving average is $303.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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