SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 8,481 Chevron Corporation $CVX

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,481 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Stock Down 2.1%

Chevron stock opened at $185.81 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $188.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.00. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Chevron's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.40%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s Tengiz project expansion is being highlighted as a major growth driver, with output capacity rising to 1 million BOE/d and the asset expected to support cash flow, production growth and shareholder returns through 2030. How Investment in TCO Is Powering Chevron's Next Wave of Cash Growth

Chevron’s Tengiz project expansion is being highlighted as a major growth driver, with output capacity rising to 1 million BOE/d and the asset expected to support cash flow, production growth and shareholder returns through 2030. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group raised FY2027 EPS estimates for Chevron, signaling slightly better earnings expectations ahead.

Analysts at Erste Group raised FY2027 EPS estimates for Chevron, signaling slightly better earnings expectations ahead. Positive Sentiment: Chevron was cited among oil stocks benefiting from higher crude prices and geopolitical tensions, which can improve upstream margins and near-term cash generation. Chevron Corporation (CVX) Benefited from Escalating Conflict in Iran

Chevron was cited among oil stocks benefiting from higher crude prices and geopolitical tensions, which can improve upstream margins and near-term cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and technical analysis described Chevron as showing relative strength, with bullish signals building toward a potential breakout. Chevron (CVX) Price Forecast: Bullish Signals Build Toward Breakout

Market commentary and technical analysis described Chevron as showing relative strength, with bullish signals building toward a potential breakout. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron’s CFO was featured discussing how the finance team is using AI, which is more of a strategic/operations story than a direct stock-moving catalyst. Chevron’s CFO on why finance chiefs are defining AI’s business value

Chevron’s CFO was featured discussing how the finance team is using AI, which is more of a strategic/operations story than a direct stock-moving catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted Chevron as a dividend and value-name favorite, reinforcing its defensive income appeal rather than changing the core investment thesis.

Recent coverage also noted Chevron as a dividend and value-name favorite, reinforcing its defensive income appeal rather than changing the core investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Chevron from strong-buy to hold, which may have added some pressure to the shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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