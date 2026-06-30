SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.3% of SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $61,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $372.45 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.66 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.85. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,355.99. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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