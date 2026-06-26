SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $38,692,000. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the first quarter. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% in the first quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $440.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of AMD opened at $532.57 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $562.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $439.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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