SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in GE Aerospace $GE

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. GE Aerospace accounts for 0.5% of SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of GE opened at $332.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $232.24 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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