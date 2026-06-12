SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 1,509 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,509 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,036.12 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $609.59 and a 12 month high of $1,098.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company's fifty day moving average price is $953.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $908.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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