SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in CocaCola by 82.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 16.4% during the third quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in CocaCola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,852,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 207,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,004. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 875,921 shares of company stock worth $69,831,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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