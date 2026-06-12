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SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Takes Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
RTX logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC opened a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter, buying 7,547 shares valued at about $1.384 million. The filing also highlighted broad institutional interest, with 86.5% of RTX shares held by institutions and hedge funds.
  • RTX reported strong quarterly results, posting earnings of $1.78 per share versus estimates of $1.52 and revenue of $22.08 billion versus expectations of $21.38 billion. The company also raised its full-year guidance to 6.6-6.8 EPS.
  • The company recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.73 per share from $0.68, equal to an annualized payout of $2.92 and a yield of about 1.6%. In addition, analysts remain constructive overall, with RTX carrying a Moderate Buy consensus and several firms raising targets or upgrading the stock.
  • Interested in RTX? Here are five stocks we like better.

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after buying an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RTX by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock worth $802,640,000 after buying an additional 1,034,456 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,078,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in RTX by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,338,000 after buying an additional 846,656 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $184.15 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $247.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company's fifty day moving average is $183.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, completed a $63 million expansion of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should boost RTX’s Asia-Pacific service capacity and cash-flow potential as airline fleets grow. RTX's Collins Aerospace expands Malaysia MRO hub with $63M investment
  • Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, signaling slightly better profit expectations even though the stock remains rated Hold.
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage around RTX’s aerospace service expansion and the Malaysia MRO buildout reinforces the case that demand for aftermarket maintenance services remains strong. RTX Malaysia MRO Expansion Adds Asia Pacific Cash Flow Potential
  • Neutral Sentiment: RTX was listed among the stocks attracting heavy attention on Zacks, but that article did not add new operational or financial news by itself. RTX Corporation (RTX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several search and technology articles mentioning “RTX” were about Nvidia RTX graphics products, not RTX Corporation, so they are unlikely to affect the stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RTX (NYSE:RTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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