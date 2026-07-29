Smith Group Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,455 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD and Core Scientific announced a partnership under which AMD can secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity, including an initial deployment of more than 500 megawatts beginning in 2027. The agreement supports deployments of AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software, giving AMD greater control over scarce AI infrastructure. Core Scientific signs AI infrastructure deal with AMD

AMD and Core Scientific announced a partnership under which AMD can secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity, including an initial deployment of more than 500 megawatts beginning in 2027. The agreement supports deployments of AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software, giving AMD greater control over scarce AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The deal reinforces AMD’s strategy of selling complete AI systems rather than individual chips. Commentary following the Advancing AI 2026 event highlighted the Helios rack-scale platform as a potential competitor to Nvidia’s full-stack offerings, while analysts cited the Helios and Venice launches in raising price targets, including Mizuho’s $625 target. Mizuho lifts AMD stock price target

The deal reinforces AMD’s strategy of selling complete AI systems rather than individual chips. Commentary following the Advancing AI 2026 event highlighted the Helios rack-scale platform as a potential competitor to Nvidia’s full-stack offerings, while analysts cited the Helios and Venice launches in raising price targets, including Mizuho’s $625 target. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s EPYC CPUs are being used by South Korean industrial-AI startup AiBiz for GPU-free semiconductor defect detection, offering another example of demand for AMD’s server processors beyond traditional cloud AI workloads. AiBiz deploys AMD EPYC CPUs

AMD’s EPYC CPUs are being used by South Korean industrial-AI startup AiBiz for GPU-free semiconductor defect detection, offering another example of demand for AMD’s server processors beyond traditional cloud AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets imply a potentially significant move around AMD’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 4. Analysts expect continued earnings and revenue growth, but the stock’s approximately 149 forward-looking valuation measure leaves limited room for an earnings miss or cautious guidance. AMD earnings volatility outlook

Options markets imply a potentially significant move around AMD’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 4. Analysts expect continued earnings and revenue growth, but the stock’s approximately 149 forward-looking valuation measure leaves limited room for an earnings miss or cautious guidance. Negative Sentiment: AMD is being pulled lower by a widespread chip-stock selloff tied to concerns about China’s advances in memory and semiconductor manufacturing, rising AI data-center financing costs and fears that the AI trade has become too concentrated in a few leaders. Why Intel and AMD stocks are tumbling

AMD is being pulled lower by a widespread chip-stock selloff tied to concerns about China’s advances in memory and semiconductor manufacturing, rising AI data-center financing costs and fears that the AI trade has become too concentrated in a few leaders. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data shows AMD executives, including CEO Lisa Su, have reported sales and no open-market purchases over the past six months. While such sales may reflect compensation or diversification, they can add to investor caution after the stock’s substantial rally.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $454.62 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The stock has a market cap of $741.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06 and a beta of 2.47. The company's 50 day moving average is $514.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $528.11.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here