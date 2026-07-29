Smith Group Asset Management LLC Takes $31.85 Million Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 268,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,846,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dollar General as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 416.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock worth $259,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,573 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,694,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,748 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2,208.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,554,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $136.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital downgraded Dollar General from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.

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Dollar General Stock Up 2.4%

Dollar General stock opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.70. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Key Headlines Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Dollar General’s fiscal Q2 2027 earnings to rise by a high-single-digit percentage, creating optimism that the discount retailer may continue improving profitability. The company previously exceeded quarterly EPS expectations and maintains fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.20 to $7.45. Dollar General’s Q2 2027 Earnings: What to Expect

Analysts expect Dollar General’s fiscal Q2 2027 earnings to rise by a high-single-digit percentage, creating optimism that the discount retailer may continue improving profitability. The company previously exceeded quarterly EPS expectations and maintains fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.20 to $7.45. Positive Sentiment: Dollar General was highlighted among retail and wholesale stocks that could benefit from potential earnings surprises, supporting speculative buying ahead of the results. Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Now

Dollar General was highlighted among retail and wholesale stocks that could benefit from potential earnings surprises, supporting speculative buying ahead of the results. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General invited small businesses to explore vendor opportunities. The initiative could expand its supplier pipeline and product selection, but the announcement provided no immediate financial targets or material earnings impact. Dollar General Invites Small Businesses to Explore Vendor Opportunities

Dollar General invited small businesses to explore vendor opportunities. The initiative could expand its supplier pipeline and product selection, but the announcement provided no immediate financial targets or material earnings impact. Neutral Sentiment: Reports noting Dollar General’s market outperformance did not identify a specific new corporate catalyst. Investors should therefore focus on the upcoming earnings release, sales trends, margins and updated guidance for confirmation of the recent momentum. Dollar General (DG) Laps the Stock Market: Here’s Why

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

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